GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 15,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 158,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EPD opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

