WC Walker & Associates Inc. Has $3.11 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.8% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 42,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $2,735,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.47 and a 200-day moving average of $298.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

