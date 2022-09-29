Kercheville Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $282.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

