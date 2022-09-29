Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in CarMax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Trading Up 6.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

