Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cascadia Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000.

Cascadia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAI opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Cascadia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

