Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Sells 54,300 Shares

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $90,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,258,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,969,762.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 16,172 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $28,462.72.

Starry Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STRY stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starry Group

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRY. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starry Group to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

About Starry Group

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

