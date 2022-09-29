NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) President Acquires $117,500.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) President James D. Dondero bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:NREF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 596.11 and a quick ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $25.98.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

