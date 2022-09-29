GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $78.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.