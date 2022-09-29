GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 11,875 Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) by 475.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth about $63,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the first quarter worth about $434,000.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.