NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.1% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $127.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.97.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.