Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 851 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,878 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $17,933,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.41 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.