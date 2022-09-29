Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Chevron were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $145.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

