Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $22,049,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

Lennar Trading Up 5.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of LEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.