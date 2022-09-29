Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $354,000 in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in TuSimple by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 5,193.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

