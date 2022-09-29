Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.81.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

