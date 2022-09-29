Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $379,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in VeriSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

