Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.96 and its 200 day moving average is $274.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

