Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,118 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

