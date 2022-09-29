Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $55.54 and a 12 month high of $101.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

