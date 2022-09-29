Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 289,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after buying an additional 89,544 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.79. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

