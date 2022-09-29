TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Holdings Decreased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after buying an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $782,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bam Partners Trust sold 3,963,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $12.37 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $452.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPIC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

