Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 165,140 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 25.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 988,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 223,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 46.64% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

