Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe Sells 3,500 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $126,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Down 0.3 %

HMN stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.43. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,012,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

