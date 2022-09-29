Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 3,835 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COUP opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $259.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,964,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,298,000 after acquiring an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after acquiring an additional 991,100 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,655,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

