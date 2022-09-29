Leslie Kohn Sells 6,179 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $156,607.00.

AMBA stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after purchasing an additional 104,926 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ambarella by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Ambarella by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

