Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Acquires 30,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,385,107 shares in the company, valued at $29,160,961.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner purchased 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner purchased 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner purchased 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner purchased 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner purchased 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $199,250.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Jay Farner purchased 26,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jay Farner purchased 25,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $199,332.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Jay Farner purchased 24,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

RKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

