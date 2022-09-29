Steven A. Webster Purchases 25,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.43. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $18.20.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have commented on OII shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 70,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.