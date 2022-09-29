Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Buys 9,168 Shares of Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 9,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $189,044.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,095,818.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, with a total value of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 4.7 %

BRT stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $384.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 167.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

