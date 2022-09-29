Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,519.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Nikola Price Performance
NKLA stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
