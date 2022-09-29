Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 92,230 Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 92,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $313,582.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,074,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,715.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 188,600 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $943,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 137,100 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $685,500.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 7,371 shares of Superior Industries International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $28,599.48.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of SUP stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Featured Articles

