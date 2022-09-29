Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Purchases $270,000.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Stock Up 1.8 %

ARES opened at $65.23 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ares Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,801,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,283,537,000 after buying an additional 430,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after buying an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,405,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,642,000 after buying an additional 133,227 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,830,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,944,000 after buying an additional 117,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

