PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) CEO Eric J. Cremers Sells 11,444 Shares

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.15. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,235,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

