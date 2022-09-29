Insider Buying: HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,157,943 Shares of Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,157,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $995,830.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,920,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,930.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HYRE opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.68. HyreCar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 598.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HyreCar by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 1,458.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, DSC Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of HyreCar by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar Inc operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

