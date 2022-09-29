Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Sells $247,100.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) CEO Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $247,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $307,450.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $274,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Grant Pickering sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $232,700.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $269,170.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 2.3 %

PCVX stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth $128,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

