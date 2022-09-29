The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,512 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $226.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.63 and a 200 day moving average of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $168.72 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

