Insider Buying: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Acquires 76,600 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 76,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $759,872.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,881,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,108,219.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 395,614 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $3,386,455.84.

On Friday, July 29th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 18,900 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $174,069.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 29,199 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $261,331.05.

On Friday, July 22nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 15,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $138,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 100,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $902,000.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 36,717 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $361,662.45.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 25,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 32,500 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $309,725.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 11,958 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $115,514.28.

Tricida Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92. Tricida, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 92.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tricida by 290.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period.

Tricida Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

Further Reading

