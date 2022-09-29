Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 1,285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of MGMLF stock opened at 0.11 on Thursday. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of 0.11 and a 1 year high of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.14.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

