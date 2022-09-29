Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 1,285.7% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance
Shares of MGMLF stock opened at 0.11 on Thursday. Maple Gold Mines has a 1 year low of 0.11 and a 1 year high of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.14.
About Maple Gold Mines
