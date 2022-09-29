Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 1,284.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 346.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

AKRTF stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $4.08.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

