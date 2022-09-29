Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Up 1,266.7% in September

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ultrack Systems Price Performance

Ultrack Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Ultrack Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Ultrack Systems

Ultrack Systems, Inc operates in the fleet tracking industry. Its products include battery-powered asset tracking devices, solar powered asset tracking devices, hard wired GPS trackers, GPS padlocks, plug and play trackers, iridium satellite trackers, and GPS dash camera tracker, as well as yard camera HD 720P solar and battery power IP yard cameras.

