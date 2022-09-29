Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB) Short Interest Up 1,266.7% in September

Ultrack Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJLB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 1,266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,353,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ultrack Systems Price Performance
Ultrack Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Ultrack Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.
About Ultrack Systems
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultrack Systems (MJLB)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Ultrack Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrack Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.