Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Rises By 7,785.0%

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 7,785.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Amundi boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,008,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 657.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,684,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,137 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,659,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,918,000 after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $485,000.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

