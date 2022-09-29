Short Interest in Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Rises By 1,156.3%

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 1,156.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Price Performance

Shares of AMPI stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Advanced Merger Partners has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

