Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 1,155.2% in September

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 1,155.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IKTSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

About Intertek Group

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

