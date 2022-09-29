Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Up 1,155.2% in September

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 1,155.2% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Intertek Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $79.60.

Intertek Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Intertek Group

IKTSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intertek Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,105.33.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

