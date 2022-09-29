Short Interest in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Increases By 1,132.7%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 1,132.7% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

CSTA opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

