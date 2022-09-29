Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 1,112.1% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Kismet Acquisition Two

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 991.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,025,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $5,785,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 132.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 427,698 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,499,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kismet Acquisition Two Price Performance

Shares of KAII opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Two has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Kismet Acquisition Two Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

