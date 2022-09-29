Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Up 1,041.0% in September

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a growth of 1,041.0% from the August 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTAY. Nomura cut Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. Makita has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Makita will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

