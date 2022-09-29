Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in September

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IVCP opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVCP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 309,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 15,733.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,039,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 49,498 shares during the period.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.