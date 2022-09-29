Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Endesa Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:ELEZY opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.79. Endesa has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

About Endesa

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

