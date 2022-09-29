Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after purchasing an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar Price Performance
NYSE CAT opened at $167.76 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.44.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.
