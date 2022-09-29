Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 2,929 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of SunPower by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SunPower Trading Up 0.4 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of SPWR opened at $24.66 on Thursday. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.