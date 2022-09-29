Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $689,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

